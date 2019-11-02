Malaysia Cup victory: Johor announces special holiday tomorrow

The JDT team celebrate their win after defeating Kedah in the final of the 2019 Malaysia Cup at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, November 2, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Nov 2 — The state government has declared tomorrow as a special holiday for all the people in the state in conjunction with the success of the Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) team in winning the 2019 Malaysia Cup.

Announcing this, State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani said the holiday was to fete and give appreciation to all JDT supporters who had given their full commitment and undivided support to the Southern Tigers in bringing glory to Johor Darul Ta’zim.

‘’The decision to declare the special holiday is in line with Section 9(1) Holidays Act 1951 (Act 369),” he said in a statement here today.

JDT won the 2019 Malaysia Cup championship for the second time, after 2017, after beating Kedah 3-0 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here, tonight. — Bernama