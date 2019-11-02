JDT lifts Malaysia Cup for second time with 3-0 win over Kedah

JDT manager Luciano Figueroa celebrates the team’s second goal during the Malaysia Cup final at Bukit Jalil National Stadium, November 2, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) were crowned Malaysia Cup champions for the second time after defeating five-time champions, Kedah 3-0 in the final at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, here, tonight.

It was the third title for the Southern Tigers squad this season, having retained the Super League title for sixth consecutive season, besides winning back-to-back Charity Shield titles.

JDT’s three goals were scored by Leandro Sebastian Velazquez in the 27th minute, Muhammad Safawi Rasid (34th minute) and substitute, Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad in the 58th minute.

Squads:

Kedah: Mohd Ifwat Akmal Chek Kassim, Mohamad Amirul Hisyam Awang Kechik, Muhammad Shakir Hamzah, Khairul Helmi Johari, Azmeer Yusof (Muhamad Norfiqrie Abdul Talib), David William Rowley, Baddrol Bakhtiar (captain), Muhammad Farhan Roslan (Mohammad Fayadh Mohd Zulkifli Amin), Edgar Bernhardt, Jonathan Bauman, Mohamad Zaquan Adha Abdul Radzak.

JDT: Mohd Farizal Marlias, Mohamad Aidil Zafuan Abdul Radzak, S. Kunanlan, La Vere Lawrence Corbin Ong, Mauricio Dos Santos, Mohd Afiq Fazail (Mohamed Syamer Kutty Abba), Gonzalo Gabriel Cabrera, Hariss Harun (captain), Leandro Sebastian Velazquez (Muhammad Nazmi Faiz Mansor), Diogo Luis Santo (Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad), Muhammad Safawi Rasid.

Referee: Muhammad Nazmi Nasaruddin. — Bernama