Sheffield United striker McBurnie charged with drink-driving

Sheffield United's strikers Oliver McBurnie (left) and David McGoldrick (right) celebrate on the pitch after the match against Arsenal at Bramall Lane in Sheffield October 21, 2019. — AFP pic

LONDON, Oct 22 — Sheffield United and Scotland striker Oli McBurnie has been charged with drink-driving.

The 23-year-old is accused of driving over the limit in Leeds in the early hours of Friday and will appear in court on November 6, West Yorkshire Police confirmed yesterday.

A police spokesman said: “Oli McBurnie, from Leeds, will appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court on November 6 after being charged with driving over the prescribed limit in Leeds in the early hours of Friday October 18.”

McBurnie, who has eight caps for Scotland, moved to Sheffield United from Swansea in a £20 million (US$26 million) deal in August.

The Blades face Arsenal at Bramall Lane in the Premier League last night. — AFP