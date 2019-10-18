Peng Soon-Liu Ying advance into Denmark Open last eight

Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying advanced into the last eight of the Denmark Open after beating India’s Pranaav Jerry Chopra-Reddy N. Sikki. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 ― Malaysian professional mixed doubles pair, Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying are the only Malaysian pair left standing in the Denmark Open Badminton Tournament in Odense, Denmark today.

The fourth seeded pair advanced into the last eight after securing a hard-fought 26-24, 13-21 and 21-11 win against unheralded Indian pair, Pranaav Jerry Chopra-Reddy N. Sikki in the second round match held at the Odense Sportspark, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website.

Peng Soon and Liu Ying is slated to meet the fifth seed, Seo Seung Jae-Chae Yujung in the quarter-finals match, later today after the South Korean pair defeated Chang Tak Ching-Ng Wing Yung of Hong Kong; 21-12 and 21-6 in another second round tie.

Two other Malaysian pairs, however, crashed out from the US$775,000 (RM3.245 million) tournament after they were beaten by their respective opponents.

Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai lost 15-21 and 20-22 to the eighth seed, Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong in the mixed doubles, while Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, suffered a 20-22 and 16-21 defeat at the hand of the current world champion, Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia in the men’s doubles. ― Bernama