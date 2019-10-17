Cyclists Fatehah-Anis Amira win bronze in Asian Championships Korea

In the bronze deciding race, Fatehah and Anis Amira recorded a time of 34.792s to defeat Hong Kong’s Yeung Cho Yin-Li Yin Yin who clocked 34.925s. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — The combination of Fatehah Mustapa and Anis Amira Rosidi has produced a fine run in the Tracking Cycling ACC Asian Championships Korea 2020 which opened today.

The women duo took the bronze medal in the women’s team sprint event held at Jingcheon National Training Centre Velodrome.

In the bronze deciding race, Fatehah and Anis Amira recorded a time of 34.792s to defeat Hong Kong’s Yeung Cho Yin-Li Yin Yin who clocked 34.925s.

Earlier, the national riders recorded 35.081s to take the third place out of seven teams in the qualifying round.

The gold medal went to China’s Chen Feifei-Zhang Linyin while the silver went to hosts cyclists Kim Soohyun-Lee Hyejin who clocked 33.423s and 34.139s.

However, the men’s track cycling squad was not lucky after missing the men’s team sprint bronze.

The national team comprising Mohammad Fariz Haikal Mohd Kadir, Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom and Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis lost to the hosts in the bronze medal decider after clocking 45.066s compared to South Korea’s 44.920s.

The gold was bagged by Japan comprising Amagai Kazuki, Nitta Yuda and Fukaya Tomohiro while China’s team is made up of Zhou Yu, Luo Yongjia and Zhang Miao had to satisfied with the silver medal. — Bernama