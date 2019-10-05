JDT II close to clinching Challenge Cup after defeating UKM FC

JDT II’s Muhammad Ramadhan Saifullah Usman (left) in action with UKM FC player Mohd Irwan Syazmin Wahab during the first leg final of the 2019 Challenge Cup in Johor Baru October 4, 2019. ― Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Oct 5 ― Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II are only one step away from lifting the 2019 Challenge Cup when they defeated UKM FC 1-0 in the first leg final at Pasir Gudang Municipal Stadium last night.

Nonetheless, it was a hard fought victory for Ervin Boban’s boys.

JDT II’s import striker from Lebanon, Mohamad Ghaddar was not lethal as his attempts failed to find the net in the first half.

In the second half, JDT II began to find their rhythm and in the 63rd minute, a lapse by UKM saw Mohd Amirulhadi Zainal pouncing on a loose ball to score.

Stunned by the goal, UKM FC launched several attacks to find the equaliser but failed and the score remained 1-0 at the end of play.

The second leg final to determine the eventual winners will held at Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium on October 12. ― Bernama