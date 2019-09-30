Pochettino ‘happy with squad’ ahead of Bayern Champions League clash

Tottenham Hotspur’s Serge Aurier jokes with Kyle Walker-Peters during a team training session at Tottenham Hotspur’s Enfield Training Centre, in north London September 30, 2019. — AFP pic

LONDON, Sept 30 — Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino said he was “so happy” with his squad as they prepare to face Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich in the Champions League tomorrow after a turbulent few weeks.

Spurs have struggled to find consistency this season after an unsettling summer transfer window during which key players including Christian Eriksen were linked to moves that never materialised.

Last week’s League Cup exit against fourth-tier Colchester was a low point and Pochettino blamed that setback on “different agendas in the squad”.

But their 2-1 victory against Southampton on Saturday lifted them to fifth in the Premier League table and helped calm nerves.

Spurs let slip a 2-0 lead in their Champions League opener against Olympiakos to draw 2-2 but Pochettino pointed out that last season the club had just a single point after three games and still reached the final, where they lost to Liverpool.

“I am so happy with the squad and we’re in a position where everything is possible,” the Spurs boss told his pre-match press conference today.

“We need to be calm and be strong in our mentality. The most important thing is the belief and spirit.”

Defender Jan Vertonghen, who has been linked with a move away from the Spurs, played down rumours of dressing room unrest.

“I am not going too much into that, the mood at this point is good,” he said. “It was a good win on Saturday. We showed who we really are.”

Vertonghen refused to be drawn on his contract negotiations, adding: “I would prefer not to go too deep into that (contract situation) but there is always some movement.

“I am very ambitious, I feel like I have a couple of good years left in me. I hope I can help the team.

“It is my eighth season here. I have had a great past and I am feeling great in every single way here. That is all I want to say on that.”

Pochettino said he would like to keep Vertonghen but that he was not part of the negotiations.

“I am open to everything but that is a dealing between the club, him and his agent,” Pochettino said. — AFP