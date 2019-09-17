Ter Stegen hits back at Neuer in Germany row

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is frustrated at a lack of opportunities to play for the national team. — Action Images handout via Reuters/Carl Recine

BERLIN, Sept 17 — Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen yesterday accused Manuel Neuer of making “inappropriate” comments in a war of the words between the two Germany stoppers.

The dispute between the two keepers arose after Ter Stegen expressed his frustration at a lack of opportunities to play for the national team last week.

“I don’t think it is up to Manuel to express an opinion on my feelings,” said Ter Stegen at a press conference ahead of Barcelona’s Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund yesterday.

The undisputed number one at Barcelona, Ter Stegen has struggled to usurp Neuer as Germany number one, and claimed it was a “tough blow” to sit on the bench through Germany’s two Euro 2020 qualifiers earlier this month.

Neuer responded critically to the 27-year-old’s comments, suggesting that Ter Stegen had hurt the team by speaking out.

Yesterday, Ter Stegen hit back, calling Neuer’s comments “inappropriate”.

“Everyone has seen how I have conducted myself over the last few years,” he said. — AFP