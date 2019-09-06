Malaysia’s badminton duos sail into Taiwan Open semis

Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong are seen in action against Indonesia’s Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra SetiaGoh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong will take on unseeded Mathias Boe-Mads Conrad-Petersen of Denmark in the semi-finals clash tomorrow. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Malaysian professional duo Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong have sailed into the semi-finals of the 2019 Taiwan Open badminton championship today.

The world ranked 15, turned up in style to beat former world number one Lee Yong Dae-Kim Gi Jung of South Korea 21-18, 21-19 in the 37-minute quarter finals tie.

The 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist will next take on unseeded Mathias Boe-Mads Conrad-Petersen of Denmark in the semi-finals clash tomorrow.

Earlier, the Danish were struggling a rubber set before claiming a 21-16, 19-21, 21-17 victory against first seed Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia.

Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying also marched into the mixed doubles semi-finals after having defeated Indonesian Rinov Rinaldy-Pitha Mentari 18-21, 21-14, 21-14.

The world ranked number five are scheduled to face Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong in the semi-finals.

It was unfortunate for third seed, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik when they lost to South Korean Choi Solgyu-Seo Seung Jae 18-21, 14-21.

Also ending their journey was Malaysian men’s singles, Cheam June Wei who lost to Chou Tien Chen 11-21, 21-15, 17-21. — Bernama