North Korea’s Han completes Juventus loan

North Korea’s Han Kwang Song is the first North Korean to play in Serie A. — AFC Hub/YouTube screengrab

MILAN, Sept 4 — North Korea international striker Han Kwang Song has completed his loan move to Italian champions Juventus from league rivals Cagliari, both teams have confirmed.

The 21-year-old — the first North Korean to play in Serie A — has spent the past two seasons on loan from Cagliari to Serie B side Perugia where he has scored 11 goals in 39 matches.

“Han Kwang Song is a new Juventus player! The North Korean striker arrives from Cagliari. Welcome,” Juventus said on Twitter.

New coach Maurizio Sarri has long been a fan of Han, who will spend this season playing for Juventus’ Under-23 team, currently 18th in Serie C after two defeats in as many matches.

Cagliari said Han will join Juventus on a two-year loan deal with an obligation buy.

Figures were not revealed but according to Italian press reports the deal is worth in the region of four to €5 million (RM23 million).

The forward spent some of his youth career at a football academy in Barcelona, before joining Cagliari in 2017, where he had been valued at €20 million and was under contract until 2022. — AFP