Raptors’ Lowry (thumb) withdraws from Team USA

Kyle Lowry of USA Basketball is seen during the 2019 USA Basketball Men's National Team Training Camp in Las Vegas August 8, 2019. — AFP pic

LAS VEGAS, Aug 13 — Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry withdrew from Team USA yesterday due to his surgically repaired left thumb.

Lowry underwent surgery to repair a torn tendon three-and-a-half weeks ago but was hopeful he could be part of the team USA Basketball sends to the Fiba World Cup in China. However, he met with his surgeon yesterday and realised he wouldn’t be recovered in time.

“I love playing for USAB but I have to sit this one out and support the team from home,” Lowry wrote on his Instagram account.

Lowry will now focus on getting healthy by the start of the NBA season. The Raptors begin defence of their NBA title with a home game against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 22.

Lowry, 33, averaged 14.2 points and 8.7 assists for the Raptors last season. The five-time All-Star averaged 15.0 points and 6.6 assists in 24 during the postseason.

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III took himself out of consideration earlier yestreday.

The two withdrawals leave Team USA with 15 players competing for 12 roster spots. The remaining participants:

Guards — De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento; Joe Harris, Brooklyn; Donovan Mitchell, Utah; Marcus Smart, Boston; Kemba Walker, Boston; Derrick White, San Antonio.

Forwards — Harrison Barnes, Sacramento; Jaylen Brown, Boston; Kyle Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers; Khris Middleton, Milwaukee; Jayson Tatum, Boston; PJ Tucker, Houston.

Centres — Brook Lopez, Milwaukee; Mason Plumlee, Denver; Myles Turner, Indiana.

The 32-team World Cup is scheduled for Augugust 31-September 15 in Shanghai. Team USA plays its first game on September 1 against the Czech Republic. — AFP