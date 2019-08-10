Bouzkova advances in Toronto as Halep retires

Marie Bouzkova (pic) hits a ball to Simona Halep during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Aviva Centre in Toronto August 9, 2019. ― Picture by John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

TORONTO, Aug 10 ― Wimbledon champion Simona Halep retired injured after dropping the first set of her WTA quarter-final match in Toronto to Czech qualifier Marie Bouzkova.

Romania's Halep, the defending Canadian champion who beat 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams in the Wimbledon final last month, had dropped the first set 6-4 when she called for the trainer to look at her left foot or ankle, soon deciding to call it a night.

Bouzkova, who raced to a 4-0 lead then lost four straight games before winning the last two, will face Williams for a place in the final of the US Open tune-up event. ― AFPh