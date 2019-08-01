Liverpool teen Elliott ‘truly sorry’ over video mocking Kane

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott on the bench for the Liverpool v Napoli friendly. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 1 — Liverpool teenager Harvey Elliott apologised today after a video emerged of him appearing to mock Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

The Snapchat video, taken during the Champions League final in June, shows Elliott, 16, performing an offensive impersonation of the England international.

Elliott took to Instagram to issue an apology, where he admitted his actions were “immature” and “senseless”.

“I would just like to wholeheartedly apologise for any offence caused on the back of a video of me currently circulating on the internet,” he wrote.

“The contents of the video do not represent who I am as a person or how I’ve been brought up, and I am truly sorry.”

A boyhood Liverpool fan, Elliott made his debut yesterday in a 3-1 pre-season victory over Lyon after moving from Fulham last week for an undisclosed fee. — AFP