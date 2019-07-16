Malaysia FA Cup final tickets available on Shopee from tomorrow

Shopee will begin selling FA Cup final tickets for the match between Kedah and Perak on July 27 at Stadium Nasional Bukit Jalil from tomorrow. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Shopee will begin selling FA Cup final tickets for the match between Kedah and Perak on July 27 at Stadium Nasional Bukit Jalil from tomorrow.

The organiser has prepared 80,000 tickets – including 2,000 children’s tickets – which will be sold at RM50 each for adults and RM5 each for children under 12.

They will be equally divided between the Seladang (Perak) and Lang Merah (Kedah) fans, which is 30,000 adult and 750 children’s tickets each, with the remainder sold online.

A joint statement by the Malaysian Football League (MFL) and Shopee said those newly-signed to the online shopping platform will enjoy a RM8 discount after they key in the SHMFL1ST purchase code.

“With almost 10,000 Shopee FA Cup tickets sold last year, MFL is anticipating a 50 per cent growth in online ticket sales. In 2018, Shopee sold more than 30,000 league tickets and 3,000 Malaysia Cup tickets in 1.5 minutes.

“This proves buying online is becoming popular with Malaysians,” the statement said

Four-time FA Cup winner, Kedah advanced to the final after beating Felda United on a 3-3 aggregate score, while defending champion, Pahang, lost to two-time champ, Perak, on a 4-3 aggregate score. — Bernama