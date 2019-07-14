Pandelela-Mun Yee deliver first medal for Malaysia in world meet

Pandelela Rinong-Leong Mun Yee finally ended Malaysia’s barren run by winning the silver medal at the 18th Fina World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — National diving duo, Pandelela Rinong-Leong Mun Yee finally ended Malaysia’s barren run by winning the silver medal at the 18th Fina World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, today.

Pandelela-Mun Yee finished in second place in the women’s 10m synchronised platform by accumulating 312.72 points after five rounds of dives, according to the International Swimming Federation (FINA); www.fina.org.

China had maintained their supremacy in the event after their pair, Lu Wei-Zhang Jiaqi secured the gold medal with 345.24 points, while the American duo, Samantha Bromberg-Katrina Young settled for bronze after amassing 304.86 points.

Today’s results were a slight improvement for Pandelela and Mun Yee as the pair had won the bronze medal in the same event in two previous editions — 2009 in Rome and 2013 in Barcelona.

For the record, Pandelela had also clinched the bronze medal in the 10m individual platform in 2015 edition in Kazan, and also in the 10m synchronised platform with Cheong Jun Hoong in 2017 edition in Budapest. — Bernama