Two face charges over online image of footballer Sala’s body

LONDON, June 5 — Two people will face charges over a photograph posted online showing the body of footballer Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash in January, British police said yesterday.

Sherry Bray, 48, will face three counts of computer misuse, perverting the course of justice and sending an indecent or offensive message, said Wiltshire Police.

Christopher Ashford, 62, faces six counts of computer misuse, police added.

The photo was taken at Holly Tree Lodge Mortuary in Dorset, southwest England.

Sala’s plane came down in the English Channel as he flew to Cardiff on January 21, two days after the 28-year-old player had completed his transfer from French side Nantes to the Welsh club.

The body of the only other person on board the small Piper PA-46 Malibu, 59-year-old British pilot David Ibbotson, has never been found. — AFP