Peng Soon-Liu Ying target medal in Basel

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — National mixed doubles pair, Chang Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying are targeting a medal in the World Championships in Basel, Switzerland from August 19 to 25.

The 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallists were relieved to receive sponsorship from Yobick Malaysia and can now focus on their preparations after leaving the Badminton Association of Malaysia at the end of last year.

“Our initial target is to bring back a medal from the World Championships. This is because the level of challenge at the World Championships is almost the same as the Olympics,” said Peng Soon when met at a breaking of fast and introduction as Yobick ambassador here today.

Earlier, Peng Soon and Liu Ying were announced as the first ambassadors of the yogurt drink company in Malaysia which is sponsoring the cost of tournament participation for two years, amounting to more than six figures each in the effort to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“Now we are relieved and confident as we have settled our sponsorship. We will focus on training and tournaments after this,” he said.

Liu Ying said through the sponsorship, she and her partner would participate in about 20 championships to achieve their mission of qualifying for the Olympics.

“With cost of playing in tournaments resolved, we will concentrate on training well to book a berth to the Olympics,” said Liu Ying.

The couple who have since been in action in the New Zealand Open early this month and the Thailand Masters in January, will be playing in Australia Open from June 4 to 9.

Meanwhile, DyDo Malaysia chief executive officer, Takeshi Suma said the company has selected the two as their brand ambassadors due to the fighting spirit displayed by them.

“Yobick is a brand that stands for perseverance, the never give up attitude, energy and active lifestyle. These are all characteristics that closely match both Liu Ying and Peng Soon, who have been great players in Malaysian badminton.

“I am confident that both of them are going to take our yogurt drink, Yobick to next level in Malaysia. Since launched in 2017, our product is showing good growth,” he said. — Bernama