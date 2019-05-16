Irfan Bakti steps down as Terengganu coach

KUALA TERENGGANU, May 16 — Irfan Bakti Abu Salim has resigned as Terengganu FC (TFC) head coach.

The matter was announced by the Football Association of Terengganu (PBSNT) secrtary Tenku Farok Hussin Tengku Abdul Jalil in a statement last night.

He said Irfan Bakti made the decision voluntarily following the inconsistent performance of the team in the Malaysia League this season.

“A special meeting between the entire coaching line-up and the PBSNT management team was held at 10am yesterday to identify the weaknesses following the embarrassing defeat of TFC to PJ City FC on home turf the day before yesterday.

“During the meeting, Irfan Bakti submitted his resignation letter as the head coach of TFC and after taking into consideration all aspects, the PBSNT agreed to accept it out of respect for him,” he said.

Tengku Farouk said the process to finalise the resignation of the head coach would be done through the appropriate channel later.

For the time being, he said the main duties as TFC head coach would be handed over to TFC assistant coach Mohamad Nafizi Zain until the suitable candidate was appointed to take over the position and to lead the Turtle Squad in facing the remaining nine matches of Super League and the Malaysia League tournament this season.

“PBSNT is confident with the capability of Mohamad Nafizi as the caretaker or temporary coach and it is really hoped that he will be able to help the team.

“However, the entire football fraternity should not forget Irfan Bakti’s deeds and contributions for Terengganu since 2011,” he said.

In 2011, Irfan Bakti led Terengganu to win the FA Cup, and became the runner up of the Malaysia Cup and also Super League before helping the state to qualify for the AFC Cup for the first time in 2012.

Irfan Bakti returned to the state in 2017 and helped the team to emerge as the runner up in the Premier League, entered the Super League 2018 and became the runner up of the Malaysia Cup tournament 2018.

In the statement, Tengku Farok Hussin also refuted the allegation that the inconsistent performance of the players was due to salary issues.

He said PBSNT, which also governs four other Terengganu football team, namely TFC 2, TFC 3, TFC 4 and TFC 5, had always ensured that the players’ salary was paid from the 25th day every month or the 7th day of the following month at the latest.

Apart from that, he said victory bonus had also been paid and well distributed to the relevant teams.

“PBSNT strongly refutes the allegation as we have strived to ensure wellbeing of the players.

“To all Terengganu football fans, your support is needed right now to enable the team to bounce back in facing the remaining matches of the season. The 12th player is also part of the team,” he added. — Bernama