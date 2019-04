Czech Republic's Josef Sural in action with Nigeria's William Troost-Ekong June 6, 2018. Reuters pic

ANKARA, April 29 — Czech soccer player Josef Sural from Turkey's top tier Aytemiz Alanyaspor was killed after a minibus carrying players from the club crashed while returning from an away match, the club said today.

Sural, a striker for Alanyaspor and the Czech national team, died at the hospital where he and six of his teammates were taken after the crash, the club said on Twitter. — Reuters