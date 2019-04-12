Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing through to Singapore Open semis

Malaysia’s mixed doubles players Tan Kian Meng (left) and Lai Pei Jing (right) in action in the semi-finals of the Celcom Axiata 2019 Open at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil April 6, 2019. — Bernama pic

SINGAPORE, April 12 — Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing booked themselves a spot in the semi-finals of the mixed doubles in the Singapore Badminton Open, to become Malaysia’s sole representative left in the tournament.

They repeated the same script as in the Malaysia Open last week after defeating Ricky Karandasuwardi-Pia Zebadiah Bernadet of Indonesia whereby Kian Meng-Pei Jing were dragged into a rubber set before winning 22-20 14-21 21-18.

Meanwhile, national number one pair Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying failed to make it to the semi-finals as they crashed out earlier after being beaten by Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia 21-18, 12-21 and 16-21.

Kian Meng-Pei Jing will then meet the seventh seeded Indonesian pair in the semi-finals Saturday.

If they make it to the final, unseeded Kian Meng-Pei Jing will either meet first seeded Zheng Siwei-Huang Yaqiong of China or third seeded Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand on Sunday.

Peng Soon-Liu Ying’s journey was tracked down by Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong in the men’s doubles after losing to All England champion, Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia 21-18, 16-21 and 17-21.

V Shem-Wee Kiong had so far claimed their first win over two-time world champions during the Perodua Malaysian Masters in January this year.

Olympic gold medallist Chen Long meanwhile had to give up 8- 21, 19-21 to Indonesia’s shuttler Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, who is popularly known as Indonesia’s “Giant killer”.

Chen has already beaten Ginting once this year at the Perodua Malaysia Masters but still has an inferior head-to-head record with Chen only winning three out of their eight encounters.

Ginting will meet second seeded Taiwanese Chou Tien Chen in the semi-finals while another game will see first seeded Kento Momota of Japan and world number one Viktor Axelsen of Denmark. — Bernama