Mbappe fan sneaks on-pitch selfie during PSG game

Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe looks on as a pitch invader is apprehended by stewards in Toulouse March 31, 2019. — Reuters pic

PARIS, April 1 — A cheeky Paris Saint-Germain fan ran onto the pitch at Toulouse yesterday and snapped a sneaky selfie of himself with Kylian Mbappe before being a nabbed by security staff.

The supporter, wearing a PSG jacket, clambered out of the stands during the Ligue 1 contest and ran slowly up behind the 20-year-old World Cup winner, who jumped with surprise when he saw the fan brandishing his telephone.

The young man was then wrestled to the floor by security, although Mbappe shook his hand and exchanged a few words with him before he was led away.

The incident was one of the few bright spots of a prosaic Ligue 1 game that was locked at 0-0 at half time. — AFP