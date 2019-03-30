FAM approve process for taking in naturalised players

FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin chaired the committee that approved the mechanism for taking in naturalised players to represent the national squad. — Bernama file pic

GEORGE TOWN, March 30 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) executive committee today approved the mechanism for taking in naturalised players to represent the national squad.

FAM in a statement said that the intake would be based on short, medium and long terms.

“The short term will involve players of mixed parentage, whether they (the players), their parents or grandparents were born in Malaysia.

“ For the medium term, it will involve foreign players aged 18 and above who have played in the Malaysia League (M-League) for one or two years and are convinced to stay for a minimum of five years.

“The long term will involve foreign players aged below 18 and will take into account the number of players, their ages, country of origin and other related matters that will be proposed by a yet-to-be-formed technical committee,” it said.

The decision was made at the 7th FAM executive council meeting for the 2017-2021 term held here today and chaired by FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin.

According to the statement, the technical committee comprising FAM technical director Peter de Roo, national team coaches and relevant individuals would give their views and advice to FAM.

“More details and the latest development about the naturalisation process will be announced from time to time to keep the stakeholders informed,” it said. — Bernama