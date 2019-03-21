Le Tour de Langkawi preparations proceeding smoothly, no financial issues, says organiser

Le Tour De Langkawi cyclists in action in Penang February 25, 2016. — Picture by KE Ooi

PUTRAJAYA, March 21 — With 16 days more to Asia’s oldest cycling tour, Le Tour de Langkawi 2019 (LTdL 2019), race organiser, Human Voyage Sdn Bhd assures preparations are proceeding smoothly with no financial woes including the overall cost of RM22 million for the entire tour.

Human Voyage chief executive officer, Datuk Ahmad Mustafa said with funds including RM8 million from the Youth and Sports Ministry as well as sponsorship, the organiser would not be facing financial constraints.

He said the total of RM22 million took into consideration organising the race from Langkawi Island and Genting Highlands as well as purchase of air time for 90 minutes of live telecast in Malaysia and Europe.

“The bulk of the cost is the air time in Europe. If there is no air time cost, we would probably need about RM17 million.

“Our preparations have reach 90 per cent and I can assure there is no problem in terms of organising cost. Besides the sponsorship we have secured can cover the cost,” he told reporters at a pre-launch and announcement of LTdL 2019 route here today.

Ahmad said the race which enters its 24th edition this year saw two professional teams namely Astana of Kazakhstan and Scott-Mitchelton of Australia confirming their participation as well as sensational racer Andrea Guardini who would be adding to race excitement.

“The announcement of the teams and riders will be made next week after we have obtained the full list of 132 racers from 22 teams. Similarly, we will also announce the sponsors at the same function,” he said.

LTdL 2019 scheduled from April 6 to 13 will start from Kuala Lumpur and end in Langkawi Island, with eight stages covering 1,239.6 kilometres.

The return of the Genting Highlands climb after being dropped for four editions would once again add to the thrill of the race.

The climb is dubbed as the queen stage with highest points offered in the tour during the fourth stage from Shah Alam.

The fourth stage is also the focus of riders as there will be tussles for two jerseys, the Yellow jersey as the overall leader and the Red jersey as the King of the Mountains.

Apart from the Yellow and Red jerseys, riders would also be competing for the Blue jersey as the Sprint King and White jersey as the Best Asian Rider.

In this regard, Ahmad called on cycling fans and the people in general to come out and cheer for the participants of LTdL 2019, as several side activities would be held at the finishing locations of every stage of the race.

The first stage will start from Kuala Lumpur-Tampin (176.9 km), followed by stage two from Senawang-Melaka (200.6 km), Muar-Putrajaya (192.9 km), Shah Alam- Genting Highlands (114.2 km), Tanjung Malim-Taiping (200.1 km), Bagan-Alor Setar (106.8 km), Pantai Cenang-Pantai Cenang (106.8 km) and Dataran Lang-Kuah, Langkawi Loop (103.8km). — Bernama