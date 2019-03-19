Genting Highlands back in Le Tour de Langkawi 2019

Riders cycle past the Zahir Mosque in Kota Setar, Kedah, during the opening stage of Le Tour De Langkawi 2018 (LTdL) from Kangar to Kulim March 18, 2018. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 19 — The ride up Genting Highlands is back on the ‘menu’ after missing for four editions of Asia’s biggest cycling event, the Le Tour de Langkawi 2019 (LTdL2019), from April 6-13.

Event organiser, Human Voyage chief executive officer Datuk Ahmad Mustafa said the 115km Shah Alam-Genting Highlands stage four race would replace the Cameron Highlands route and could well decide the outcome of the King of the Mountains and overall titles.

He, however, did not reveal the full details of the eight-stage race.

“There is a slight change to the routes. We have submitted details of the routes confirmed on March 6 to (world organising body) UCI. Overall, we are nearly 80 percent complete and are ready to start the race.

“Genting Highlands has always been an iconic route. We decided to include the Genting route after taking into account feedback from the teams,” he told reporters after attending the LTdL2019 organising committee meeting at Menara KBS here.

Ahmad, who confirmed that two professional outfits would be among the 22 teams competing in the LTdL2019, said Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman would launch the race on Thursday. — Bernama