Airmarine Cup boycott: Don’t let us walk alone, pleads Zaquan

PETALING JAYA, March 19 — National football team skipper Mohamad Zaquan Adha Abd Radzak has described the call by Ultras Malaya for fans to boycott the Airmarine Cup, which begins at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil tomorrow, as an act of instigation.

He said every team thrived on the support of the 12th player, as die-hard fans are called, adding that they played a big role in helping teams get the adrenaline pumping.

He said no footballer in the world could perform with high spirits in an empty stadium.

“I am not disappointed, just that our fans inspire us to greater heights. When they say to boycott the tournament, I think it’s basically instigating others not to turn up at the stadium. If others follow them, then who will be there to support us?” he said at the Airmarine Cup press conference here today.

Ultras Malaya, a group of hardcore supporters of the national football team, today posted on its Twitter account of its decision to boycott the tournament, claiming the organisers had fixed ticket prices for free seating at RM35 so that certain parties can make a profit.

The group further claimed that Harimau Malaya we being exploited through the tournament, which was being held to rake a profit on the pretext of trying to improve the national team’s world ranking.

Zaquan, however, is undaunted and said that he and his teammates would continue their pursuit of winning the inaugural tournament and help improve Malaysia’s world ranking.

As such, he called on all national team supporters not to abandon them to turn up and support them at the stadium tomorrow.

“Others can talk of boycotting... we have a duty to do for our country. Maybe they (the Ultras) will still boycott the tournament, but our task is just to play football.

“On behalf of the others, I plead with you to come and support us. We are humans too... we need your support,” he pleaded.

Malaysia, coached by Tan Cheng Hoe, will open their campaign in the four-nation Airmarine Cup against Singapore tomorrow (8.45pm) while Oman will take on Afghanistan (4.30pm). On March 23, the winners will meet in the final while the losers will clash in the third placing playoff. — Bernama