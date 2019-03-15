Hogg could be out for three more weeks, says Huddersfield manager

Jonathan Hogg sustained a rib injury in the first half of this month's 1-0 defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, March 15 ― Huddersfield Town captain Jonathan Hogg will be out for at least three more weeks as the Premier League's bottom club continues to struggle with injury problems, manager Jan Siewert said yesterday.

The 30-year-old sustained a rib injury in the first half of this month's 1-0 defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion. Though there is no fracture, the problem is set to rule him out until after the international break.

“Unfortunately there are many injuries at the moment,” German Siewert told a news conference ahead of tomorrow's league clash at ninth-placed West Ham United.

“Jonathan could be out for two or three more weeks. He had a big impact on his ribs.”

Siewert said that Erik Durm is a concern, but Terence Kongolo could train tomorrow and Tommy Smith is back from injury.

“We had 15 healthy players on the training pitch today,” the manager said. “We will have a look at the squad in training tomorrow before we choose our team.”

Huddersfield have lost 15 of their past 17 league matches and have only 14 points from 30 games.

“At the moment it's still about the games we have left,” Siewert added. “I think it's important to know you cannot just win games with fight but we do have to fight

“The team has won just four games in a year and there are reasons for it and we have to find solutions. We have to score goals.” ― Reuters