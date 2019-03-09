Aaron-Wooi Yik oust China pair at All-England Championship

National men’s doubles Aaron Chia (left) and Soh Wooi Yik (right) defeated China’s Liu Cheng-Zhang Nan in the quarter-finals of the All-England badminton championship. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 ― The national men’s doubles pair of Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik create a surprise when they ousted an experienced pair from China to advance to the semi-finals of the 2019 All-England badminton championship in Birmingham early this morning.

Fielded as underdogs, Aaron-Wooi Yik were not under any pressure but performed convincingly against Liu Cheng-Zhang Nan in a quarter-finals action at the Birmingham Arena.

In the first set, Aaron-Wooi Yik ceaselessly attacked and cleverly controlled the court to befuddle the China pair to win 21-19.

Liu Cheng-Zhang Nan rose in the second set to win 21-17 to drag the game to the deciding set.

Shaken by Liu Cheng-Zhang Nan’s recovery. the national pair recovered their poise, consistency and minimised mistakes to win with 21-12.

The pair who had created a surprise by advancing to the 2018 edition of the world championship semi-finals, would face the Indonesian pair of Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the semi-finals collision tomorrow.

Meanwhile, national men’s doubles coach Paulus Firman praised Aaron-Wooi Yik who did not give up at all after losing in the second set but were quick to control the game in the decider.

“They played well with the correct strategy and took the initiative to attack first. It was only in the second game, in the last six points, (that) the opponents’ defence was solid, it was difficult to disrupt them and there was a bit of impatience too.

“But they were good, their game came back quickly in the third set,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

On their opponents from Indonesia in the semi-finals tomorrow, Paulus said Aaron-Wooi Yik must stay focused and should not feel complacent after advancing to the semi-finals,” he added.

Earlier, Fajar-Muhammad Rian, who were also silver medalists at the 2018 Asian Games, beat another national doubles pair, professionals Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong 22-20, 21-12 in another quarter-finals match. ― Bernama