Perlis futsal players next to cry foul over unpaid salaries

PUTRAJAYA, March 1 — Just after the Perlis football team found itself in the spotlight for their salary woes, now it is the futsal team which has come out with the same predicament.

Perlis futsal head coach Qusmaini Noor Rusli revealed that all 25 players and seven officials have not received any wages since signing their contracts with the Perlis Football Association (PFA) either in December 2018 or January 2019.

The total amount owed to the 32 staff is about RM194, 800.

“We got a similar impact to the football team. Since the team was announced and we began training in January, we have not received any payments.

“So we decided to stop the training sessions last week and asked for our rights as stated in the contracts signed,” he said at a press conference attended by their lawyer, Mohamad Saiful Dzulhelmi Zulkifli.

Qusmaini said the Perlis futsal squad was asked to leave the team’s accommodation on February 22 while his last communication with PFA president Datuk Ahmad Amizal Shaifit Ahmad Rafie was on February 20.

The squad decided to make their plight public following their disappointment over the “sweet promises” made by the association as well as its failure to register the team for the Professional Futsal League.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Saiful Dzulhelmi said legal action would be taken against PFA and its president over the salary arrears as well as losses incurred to the players and staff while they were bound to the contract.

“After looking at the contracts, we will find a way to verify the status of the contracts they have signed. They did not receive a copy of the contract signed by the association. Some had signed a contract for a year and there are also who signed two-year contracts,” he said.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) previously confirmed that 16 teams would be taking part in the 2019 Malaysian Professional Futsal (MPF) competition which will take place from April to October. — Bernama