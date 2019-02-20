PSG’s Cavani resumes training after hip injury

Paris Saint-Germain now have hope of seeing Edinson Cavani return in time for the second match in Paris, after he managed some light individual training yesterday. — AFP pic

PARIS, Feb 20 — Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani has resumed training two weeks before the Champions League last-16 second leg against Manchester United, the French champions announced yesterday.

The Uruguayan has been out of action since pulling up injured after scoring a penalty against Bordeaux on February 9.

PSG brushed off the absences of both Cavani and Neymar, who is sidelined with a foot injury, by beating United 2-0 in last week’s first leg at Old Trafford, with Kylian Mbappe continuing his fine run of form with a goal.

But they now have hope of seeing Cavani return in time for the second match in Paris, after he managed some light individual training yesterday.

He will not be back in time to play in the rescheduled Ligue 1 game against Montpellier today, while Thomas Meunier is also still out injured and Leandro Paredes unavailable having been signed from Zenit St Petersburg after the fixture was originally due to be played on December 8. — AFP