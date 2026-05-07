SINGAPORE, May 7 — Two Malaysian nationals were arrested after allegedly attempting to bring controlled drugs, including methamphetamine and cannabis, into Singapore through Woodlands Checkpoint on May 4.

According to The Straits Times, immigration officers flagged the Malaysia-registered vehicle for further inspection, which later led to the discovery of multiple drug bundles hidden inside the car and the subsequent arrest of the suspects.

In a joint statement on May 7, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said a 29-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man are suspected of attempting to smuggle about 261g of “Ice” (methamphetamine) and 2,261g of cannabis into the country.

Under Singapore law, importing more than 250g of methamphetamine or over 500g of cannabis carries the death penalty.

During enhanced checks, ICA officers found a backpack in the boot of the car. Inside it, a plastic bag and two black bundles were discovered concealed beneath clothing and suspected to contain illegal substances.

CNB officers were then called in and confirmed the presence of methamphetamine in the plastic packet and cannabis in the bundles, the authorities said.

The estimated street value of the seized drugs exceeds S$71,000 and could potentially have supplied around 470 users for a week, according to officials.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.