SINGAPORE, May 2 — Police are looking for a lorry driver who allegedly fled after a hit‑and‑run accident on the Seletar Expressway that left a 21‑year‑old motorcyclist injured.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the crash on April 28 at about 3.40pm on the SLE towards the Bukit Timah Expressway, according to a report by The Straits Times.

The police said the lorry driver left the scene before officers arrived, and added that “efforts to trace the driver are currently under way”.

SCDF said the motorcyclist was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

A photo circulating on Facebook showed a motorcycle with turquoise rims lying on the expressway, with white scrape marks visible on the road near the bike.

Police said investigations are ongoing.

Traffic police statistics released in February showed that accidents involving motorcyclists rose from 3,973 cases in 2024 to 4,227 cases in 2025.

Motorcycles made up about 15 per cent of Singapore’s vehicle population in 2025, yet motorcyclists and pillion riders accounted for 54.8 per cent of all traffic accidents and 53 per cent of traffic deaths.