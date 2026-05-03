SINGAPORE, May 3 — A twin blaze emergency unfolded in Punggol on the evening of May 1, when two separate fires broke out within an hour at the same Housing Board block, leaving six people including two firefighters hospitalised.

According to The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the first fire on the ninth floor of Block 223A Sumang Lane at about 6.50pm, followed by a second blaze on the fourth floor at around 7.40pm.

The initial fire, which involved discarded items along a common corridor, was extinguished using hose reels and resulted in no injuries. The second, far more serious fire—which involved the bedroom of a fourth‑floor flat—was also put out with hose reels, but not before causing extensive damage.

Four occupants from the fourth-floor unit were assessed for smoke inhalation. Three of them were taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, and one was sent to Singapore General Hospital (SGH). Two firefighters who felt unwell during the operation were also taken to SGH as a precautionary measure. The SCDF confirmed that both firefighters have since been discharged. It is unclear whether the other four have returned from hospital.

According to Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao, the fourth‑floor fire is suspected to have been started by a six‑year‑old boy playing with a lighter.

Around 30 residents were evacuated from the block. Authorities arranged temporary accommodation for the affected family at the local Residents’ Network Centre, with grassroots volunteers providing basic necessities such as food, baby formula and towels.

The causes of both fires are still under official investigation.