KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today extended International Firefighters’ Day 2026 greetings to the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) personnel.

In a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page, His Majesty expressed appreciation for the service, sacrifices, and steadfast commitment of the “Red Heroes”, always ready to risk their lives for public safety and national wellbeing.

Sultan Ibrahim also expressed pride in the vital role JBPM plays in handling emergencies, from fires and natural disasters to rescue operations.

The King also prayed for the safety and protection of all firefighters and personnel as they carry out their duties.

“Al-Fatihah for those who have left us forever. May they be placed among the faithful and the martyrs,” Sultan Ibrahim said. — Bernama