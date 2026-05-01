SINGAPORE, May 1 — A crocodile was spotted near Keppel Bay here on April 29, prompting fresh monitoring by authorities, news outlet CNA reported.

The reptile is believed to be an estuarine crocodile, a species commonly found in both the Straits of Johor and the Singapore Strait, the Singapore-based news outlet reported National Parks Board (NParks) wildlife management group director How Choon Beng as saying.

“We have also shared advisories with relevant stakeholders to exercise caution when planning any water activities,” he was quoted as saying.

NParks has since stepped up surveillance in the area and installed warning signs urging the public to stay alert near the water’s edge, while also coordinating advisories with marine and waterfront operators.

Singapore authorities have advised the public to remain calm if they encounter a crocodile, keep their distance, avoid provoking or feeding it, and strictly follow safety signage and instructions on-site. Reports can be made to NParks at 1800-476-1600.

On January 31, water activities at Sentosa’s Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong beaches were halted for a week after a crocodile was spotted off Sentosa Cove while another sighting was reported five days later near Changi Naval Base, though it was unclear if the same animal was involved.