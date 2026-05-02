SANDAKAN, May 2 — The Ministry of Health has established an Interministerial Special Task Force to examine the issue of shortages of doctors and medical specialists, including aspects of talent retention in the national healthcare sector.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said a specific timeline has been set to refine and formulate comprehensive solutions to the matter.

“For a long time, the issue of shortages of doctors and medical specialists has persisted, and as a ministry based on healthcare facilities and services, with 151 hospitals, we certainly face various challenges.

“I am aware of this and have requested the (ministry) secretary-general and Health director-general to work together with the Ministry of Higher Education, as well as the Public Service Department and the Ministry of Finance to address this issue, particularly in Sabah,” he said.

He told reporters this after officially opening the Wellness Hub Sandakan here today.

Dzulkefly said the shortage of doctors must be addressed thoroughly in collaboration with other ministries in a systematic manner.

He said the special task force is also examining proposals to improve incentives for medical officers, including relocation allowances to encourage placements in Sabah.

“I want this matter to be viewed in the long term. There is no reason why such incentives cannot be given to doctors who are committed to serving in Sabah,” he said, adding that 42 house officers have recently been posted to the Duchess of Kent Hospital here.

On another matter, he said the ministry will soon submit a counter-proposal regarding operational expenditure cuts by the Ministry of Finance involving the healthcare sector.

Recently, the Ministry of Finance proposed a reduction in operational expenditure amounting to RM5.4 billion involving the healthcare and higher education sectors as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s fiscal position. — Bernama