SINGAPORE, March 15 — Singapore and Japan today signed the Energy, Sustainability, and Climate Change Cooperation Framework to enhance collaboration in the energy sector between the two countries.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said the collaboration includes areas in cross-border electricity imports; low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia; carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS); civil nuclear energy, liquefied natural gas (LNG); advanced grid system enablers and offshore wind.

“Singapore and Japan will also work together to encourage industry players and financial institutions to collaborate and invest in low-carbon energy projects and support the technological and supply chain development of low-carbon energy pathways.

“These collaborations may take the form of policy exchanges, business facilitation, facilitation of financial cooperation, and harmonisation and mutual recognition of standards, regulations and certification,” it said in statement on Sunday.

Singapore’s Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology Dr Tan See Leng and Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Akazawa Ryosei signed the framework on the sideline of Indo-Pacific Energy Security Ministerial and Business Forum in Japan.

Singapore and Japan have been close partners in the areas of energy transition, decarbonisation, sustainability and climate change.

“Building on this close partnership, efforts under the framework will help Singapore and Japan work towards our net-zero goals and reduce emissions in hard-to-abate industries and the power sector,” MTI added. — Bernama