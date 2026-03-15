SINGAPORE, March 15 – More than 10,500 beneficiaries of a special Ramadan support programme have begun receiving financial assistance under a S$4.3 million (RM13.2 millioN) package disbursed by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS).

According to The Straits Times, the payouts, designed to support the daily needs of recipients during the holy fasting month, started on March 3. Eligible individuals were notified of the disbursement by post, MUIS announced in a statement yesterday.

The aid targets several groups, including those already receiving monthly zakat support, Muslim residents in selected welfare homes, ComCare Long-Term Assistance recipients, households referred by family service centres, and Muslim tertiary students from low-income families.

More than 5,000 families who are monthly zakat beneficiaries will receive support ranging from S$150 to S$2,100, depending on household size.

Around 1,400 students from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), polytechnics, and—for the first time—full-time pre-university madrasah students will each receive S$300. This is intended to help with school-related expenses during Ramadan and Syawal, with Hari Raya Aidilfitri expected to begin on March 21.

About 2,600 Muslim residents of selected welfare homes, ComCare Long-Term Assistance recipients, households referred by family service centres, and religious educators from underprivileged families will also receive at least S$150 each.

Additionally, MUIS will cover the zakat fitrah payments for approximately 1,500 seniors living in welfare homes.

The 2026 Ramadan support package, first announced in February, comprises S$3.5 million drawn from zakat funds and S$800,000 from fidyah contributions. Zakat refers to the obligatory tithe collected from the Muslim community for those in need, while fidyah is compensation paid by Muslims who are unable to make up for missed fasts due to valid reasons like illness.

Since early February, several mosques have organized “SalamSG Gives” events to celebrate the community’s spirit of giving and volunteerism. These events took place at mosques including Masjid Darul Makmur, Masjid Al-Iman, Masjid Mujahidin, Masjid Jamae Chulia, Masjid Kg Delta, and Masjid Al-Abdul Razak.

Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim highlighted that the generosity shown through zakat contributions reflects core Islamic values. “Your generosity uplifts individuals and families, while strengthening the institutions that serve our community,” he said.

“Every act of charity, no matter how small, deepens the bonds within our community and brings us closer to the values of compassion and social responsibility that Islam teaches us.”