SINGAPORE, March 15 – Fees for driving, riding, and theory tests in Singapore will increase starting from Friday (March 13), marking the first revision of these charges since 2016.

CNA reported that the Singapore Police Force announced the adjustments, attributing them to rising operating costs. The increases will be implemented progressively over the next two years.

Effective immediately, the fee for all practical tests, including the Practical Driving Test, Practical Riding Test, and Proficiency Driving Test, has been raised from S$33 (RM101.3) to S$40. This will increase further to S$45 from March 13, 2027, and reach S$50 from March 13, 2028.

Fees for theory tests—specifically the Basic Driving Theory Test, Final Driving Theory Test, and Motorcycle Riding Theory Test—have been increased from S$6.50 to S$7.20, effective March 13, 2026. They will rise again to S$8 on March 13, 2027.

The police clarified that the fee revision applies only to applicants who book their tests on or after the respective effective dates. Those with bookings made prior to these dates will not be affected.

In a separate but related development, the police also announced that holders of Class 3C or 3CA driving licences—typically held by work permit and S-Pass holders who have converted their foreign licences—can now book a mandatory road assessment starting Friday.

This requirement applies to those whose employers submitted declarations of support for them to take the Class 4 or 4P heavy vehicle driving licence tests on or after September 15, 2025. Passing this road assessment is a prerequisite for enrolling in Class 4/4P driving lessons.

The traffic police introduced this mandatory assessment on September 15, 2025, as a measure to enhance road safety. The assessment will evaluate a motorist’s overall competency in driving a Class 3/3A motor car under actual traffic conditions.

Eligible Class 3C/3CA licence holders will be contacted by the traffic police to register for their assessment at the Singapore Safety Driving Centre (SSDC). The test will be conducted by traffic police at the Woodlands Test Centre within SSDC.

The fee for this road assessment is set at S$40, effective Friday, and will follow the same progressive increase schedule as practical tests, rising to S$45 in 2027 and S$50 in 2028. Additional charges for vehicle rental and administration, determined by the driving school, will also apply.

The police issued a stern warning regarding the consequences of failure: “Class 3C/3CA licence holders who fail the road assessment will not be allowed to enrol for Class 4/4P lessons. Their Class 3C/3CA licences will also be revoked given that they are found to be not competent to drive even Class 3/3A motor cars. They will not be allowed to obtain a driving licence of any class within one year of the licence revocation date.”