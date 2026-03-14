SINGAPORE, March 14 — The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has issued a recall for Longan Pulp (500g) after detecting sulphur dioxide, an undeclared allergen, in the product.

The product has a production date of January 2026 and was imported from China.

SFA said the importer, Y K Private Limited, has been directed to recall all affected batches.

“Under Singapore’s Food Regulations, food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to protect consumers with food allergies.

“All ingredients in prepacked food should also be specified on the product label in descending order of the proportions by weight in which they are present,” the agency said in a statement yesterday.

The agency noted that sulphites do not pose a food safety risk for most consumers but can trigger allergic reactions in hypersensitive individuals.

Symptoms of sulphite sensitivity can include hives, itchiness, stomachache, diarrhoea and vomiting.

The SFA advised consumers who are allergic or intolerant to sulphites not to eat the recalled products.

It added that those who have already consumed the products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.