KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — The Economy Ministry is committed to strengthening strategic collaboration with ARM Ltd to drive the development of the country's semiconductor industry.

Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said in a post on X that his meeting with the ARM delegation was an important platform to examine the progress of existing cooperation as well as explore improvement measures to ensure its implementation is more effective, transparent and high-impact.

“This collaboration focuses on the development of the country's semiconductor ecosystem, particularly in the IC design segment, including aspects of technology transfer, local talent development and strengthening the high-value technology value chain,” he said.

Akmal Nasrullah said the Economy Ministry was steadfast and remained committed to the principles of good governance, transparency and policy certainty in implementing every national strategic collaboration.

He said the strategic collaboration must translate into tangible results, not only to the industry but to the national economy and the future of local talent. — Bernama