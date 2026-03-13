SHAH ALAM, March 13 — The Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Registration and Business Services) of the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) was again brought before the Sessions Court here today to face three charges of receiving money totalling RM13,000 without consideration from a technology entrepreneur about eight years ago.

Khuzairi Yahaya, 55, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out before Judge Awang Kerisnada Awang Mahmud.

The charges are for allegedly receiving for himself valuables without consideration, namely cash totalling RM8,000, RM2,000 and RM3,000 from the Chief Executive Officer of Big Dataworks Sdn Bhd, Sheriza Zakaria, whom he knew was concerned with his official business.

The offences were allegedly committed at a restaurant in Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya, a hospital in Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya and a fast-food restaurant in Mutiara Damansara, Petaling Jaya between July 2017 and June 2018.

He was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code [Act 574], which provides a maximum imprisonment of two years or a fine or both, if convicted.

Yesterday, Khuzairi pleaded not guilty at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court to a charge of receiving RM50,000 without consideration from the son of former Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, eight years ago.

During the proceedings, the prosecution, represented by Deputy Public Prosecutor Muaz Ahmad Khairuddin, requested that the case be transferred to the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court to be tried together with the charges made against the accused yesterday.

“We also requested that the same bail amount as set in Kuala Lumpur be applied to this case,” said Muaz, who was assisted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Asmaa’ Zamri.

Judge Awang Kerisnada then allowed the case to be transferred to the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court and set April 20 for mention.

Khuzairi was represented by lawyer Azamuddin Abd Aziz. — Bernama