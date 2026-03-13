KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has frozen four company accounts and bank accounts belonging to four individuals, totalling an estimated RM4 million, in connection with an investigation involving land misappropriation in Selangor.

According to sources, the investigation, being carried out by the Selangor MACC since Monday (March 9), has frozen two unit trust accounts worth about RM2.6 million and several company and individual savings accounts totalling about RM1 million.

“At the same time, the MACC investigation is now focusing on allegations of abuse of power and fraud,” the sources said.

Yesterday, a company director, who was also a trustee of an eight-acre land at a plantation in Hulu Selangor, was remanded for five days until Monday (March 16) in connection with the same case.

According to sources, 24 individuals have so far had their statements recorded, and the MACC is still tracking down other witnesses involved in the case to record their statements.

Meanwhile, Selangor MACC director Mohd Azwan Ramli, when contacted, confirmed the matter and said that the case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(A)) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama