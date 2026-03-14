SINGAPORE, March 14 — Singapore expressed support for the Philippines as the Asean Chair, in coordinating a regional response to mitigate the impact of the ongoing conflicts in West Asia on the region.

Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan said the impact of the conflicts on people and the economy is far-reaching and will be compounded the longer the conflict continues.

“In such difficult times, Asean must stand together.

“Singapore will continue working closely with Asean partners to safeguard the well-being of our citizens and other Asean nationals during this challenging time,” he said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Earlier today, Asean Foreign Ministers has called for diplomatic and peaceful solutions to address the escalating crisis in West Asia, warning of potential impact on energy prices, inflation and food security across the region.

The ministers, in a statement issued following a special meeting on the situation in West Asia held via video conference on Friday, expressed serious concern over the conflict.

According to Balakrishnan, the meeting also discussed the conflict’s impact on global energy markets and maritime transport routes, and the importance of strengthening regional energy security and economic resilience.

“Diversifying energy sources, including through renewable energy and the Asean Power Grid, will strengthen Asean’s ability to weather crises over the long term,” he said.

He also emphasised that Asean Member States would support one another during the crisis.

This was demonstrated by Singapore’s move to extend available seats on its evacuation flights to nationals from Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam. — Bernama