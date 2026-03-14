SINGAPORE, March 14 — A 20-year-old man is scheduled to be charged today over his suspected role in three arson cases in the Sungei Kadut industrial estate.

He was arrested on March 12, with a lighter and gloves believed to have been used in the fires seized as evidence, The Straits Times reported, citing local police.

According to the news report, the fires occurred on three consecutive days between March 10 and March 12 at 56 Sungei Kadut Drive, 51 Sungei Kadut Street 1 and 8 Sungei Kadut Crescent.

Authorities believe all three fires were intentionally set.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.