KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Former Chief Judge of Malaya and the first woman to hold the position, Tan Sri Siti Norma Yaakob, passed away at the age of 85 at KPJ Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital here, this afternoon.

This was confirmed by her son Meor Amri Meor Ayob, 56, when contacted by Bernama.

He said his mother breathed her last at 1.51pm due to pneumonia.

Siti Norma was born in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan on July 6, 1940 and also made history as the first woman in this country to be appointed as a High Court Judge, Court of Appeal Judge and Federal Court Judge.

The deceased was also the first female judge from Malaysia to be appointed to join the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Court in 2008.

The deceased’s body will be bathed and prayed at Darul Ehsan Mosque, Taman TAR, Ampang at 4.30pm before being buried at the Ukay Perdana Muslim Cemetery immediately after the funeral prayers.

Meanwhile, former Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Yaacob Md Sam described the deceased as a judicial figure who produced many high-quality judgments that became precedent cases in important legal issues.

“I pray that the soul of the late Tan Sri Siti Norma may find a place among the faithful and righteous,” he said.

Former Chief Justice Tun Zaki Azmi said the deceased was a kind-hearted, firm and active person who attended legal functions and shared experiences throughout her involvement in the field.

“The last time I met the deceased was last year at a legal function. I am very proud of her success and achievements because she was the first woman to become a High Court Judge, Court of Appeal Judge and Federal Court Judge,” he said. — Bernama