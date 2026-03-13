KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — The fourth round of the Malaysia-European Union Free Trade Agreement (MEUFTA) negotiations will be hosted by Malaysia and held in June 2026, following the positive momentum from earlier rounds.

The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) said the MEUFTA negotiations have concluded the third round, held in Brussels, Belgium, from February 9 to 13, 2026.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, together with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, announced the resumption of free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations on January 20, 2025, during his working visit to Brussels.

Miti said that since the first round, held from June 30 to July 4, 2025, both parties have shown a strong commitment to narrowing differences on various outstanding issues related to the FTA.

“As a result, significant progress has been made in several key areas, including trade in goods, trade in services and investment.

“Both sides have also strengthened cooperation in efforts to build the capacity of local industry to be more competitive in meeting the European Union’s increasingly demanding sustainability rules and standards,” the ministry said in a written reply to the Dewan Negara posted on the Parliament’s website today.

Miti was responding to Senator Datuk Rosni Sohar regarding the current status of MEUFTA negotiations and the main issues still preventing the agreement’s finalisation.

The ministry said the government, through Miti and all relevant ministries and agencies, remains committed to ensuring that the MEUFTA, when finalised, will deliver optimal benefits to Malaysia.

“The agreement will contribute to economic growth, strengthen local companies, especially micro, small and medium enterprises, enhance public welfare, and boost Malaysia’s competitiveness on the global stage,” it added. — Bernama