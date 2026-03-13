PUTRAJAYA, March 13 — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that all Malaysian pilgrims staying at the Mira Ajyad Hotel in Mecca are safe after a fire broke out at the premises yesterday evening.

The ministry said the Consulate General of Malaysia in Jeddah immediately coordinated with Saudi authorities and local Umrah travel agencies to verify the situation.

“Preliminary information indicates that approximately 70 Malaysian pilgrims under TH Travel, Zahafiz Travel and Rayhar Travel were staying at the hotel. The three agencies have confirmed that all Malaysian pilgrims under their care are safe and accounted for,” the ministry said in a statement.

“During a follow-up check by the Consulate General of Malaysia in Jeddah conducted at approximately 7.20pm local time, several Malaysian pilgrims were also observed gathered safely near the hotel area,” it added.

The ministry said the cause of the fire remains under investigation by Saudi authorities, adding there is no indication that the incident was caused by a drone attack or sabotage.

For safety reasons, guests have been temporarily barred from returning to their rooms while inspections are carried out. The hotel management and travel agencies will arrange alternative accommodation if clearance is delayed.

The ministry said it continues to monitor the situation closely and remains in contact with Saudi authorities and Malaysian travel agencies to ensure the safety and welfare of pilgrims.

Malaysians currently in Mecca have been advised to remain calm and follow instructions issued by local authorities and their travel agencies.

Those requiring consular assistance may contact the Consulate General of Malaysia in Jeddah at +966 126 727 740 or +966 573 099 589, or via email at [email protected].