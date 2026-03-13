PUTRAJAYA, March 13 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) raided a store and seized 468 pieces of clothing suspected to be counterfeit with an estimated value of RM292,800 on Wednesday in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

KPDN enforcement director-general Datuk Azman Adam said the operation was carried out by the KPDN Putrajaya Enforcement Division in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and representatives of the trademark owners, based on intelligence information.

“The results of the inspection found that several storage units at the premises were used to store various branded clothing that were suspected to be counterfeit and believed to be for the purpose of distribution and sale to consumers.

“Among the items found were clothes and trousers from various famous brands such as Lacoste, Hugo Boss, Gucci, Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton which were suspected of using registered trademarks incorrectly without the permission of the legitimate trademark owners,” he said in a statement today.

He said the suspects were believed to be carrying out activities of selling counterfeit clothing at famous shopping malls by offering discounts.

“The branded products were claimed to be genuine and were sold at prices between RM450 and RM1,500 per piece. This action is believed to be aimed at attracting consumers to buy illegal counterfeit goods.

“KPDN has seized various suspected counterfeit clothing including shirts and trousers found in several storage lots at the premises.

“Also seized were several related documents such as sales receipt books, sales QR codes and stock statement records,” he said.

Azman said the seizure was made without the presence of the storage store owner and copies of the seizure declaration were pasted on each door of the store lots involved.

This case is being investigated under the Trademark Act 2019 [Act 815] for suspected use of a registered trademark without the permission of the rightful owner.

“KPDN would like to stress that it will not compromise with any party involved in the sale or distribution of counterfeit goods that violate the law and affect the rights of registered trademark owners and the interests of consumers,” he said. — Bernama