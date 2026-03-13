SINGAPORE, March 13 — The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) seized vaporisers and related components worth more than S$1.1 million (about RM3.37 million) in Singapore, marking the largest operation since September 2025.

In a statement, HSA said it confiscated almost 67,000 vape products and arrested a 29-year-old man in an operation conducted on February 24, 2026.

“Follow-up investigations revealed that the subject was in charge of a commercial warehouse located in Mandai, which was found to be storing large amounts of vaporisers for local distribution.

“He was arrested for his suspected involvement in the importation of the vaporisers and related components. Investigations are ongoing,” it said Friday.

Singapore will enforce the new and enhanced penalties under the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act (TVCA) starting May 1, 2026, targeting importers and suppliers of the prohibited products, as well as occupiers and owners of premises who do not comply with the measures.

Importers of vaporisers will face mandatory imprisonment for up to nine years, and a fine of up to S$300,000, while suppliers will face mandatory jail for up to six years and a fine of up to S$200,000.

According to HSA, owners and occupiers of land, buildings and places must exercise caution to prevent the storage of prohibited products such as vaporisers in their premises under the TVCA.

Those who fail to follow the new law face a fine of up to S$100,000, or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years, or both for the first offence; and a fine of up to S$200,000, or jail for a term not exceeding six years, or both for the second offence, it added. — Bernama