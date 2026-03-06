SINGAPORE, March 6 — South Korean K-pop label ADOR, known for launching the girl group NewJeans, will be holding auditions for boys in Singapore later this month.

According to AsiaOne, Singapore is the only South-east Asian stop for the auditions, which are part of Ador’s global search including Tokyo, Vancouver, New York and Sydney.

Applicants must be male, born in 2007 or later, and can audition solo or in groups.

ADOR welcomes a wide range of talents beyond singing, dancing and rapping, including acting, songwriting, composing, vlogging and photography.

Auditions in Singapore are scheduled for March 28 from 6pm at DF Academy’s Ang Mo Kio branch in Broadway Plaza.

Those who pre-registered online will receive instructions via email, while walk-ins are also permitted.

ADOR, a label under HYBE, first held online auditions in 2021 and conducted its last in-person auditions in 2023 across South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the US, having launched only NewJeans so far.